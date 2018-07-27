PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Jail is in lockdown after two correctional officers were stabbed, officials said.
According to the warden, the officers were on their regular patrol in a general population pod just before 1 p.m. when they were assaulted by two inmates.
Channel 11’s Rick Earle is working to learn more about what happened and how the guards are doing – for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
The officers were stabbed multiple times during the altercation, the warden said. They were treated at the jail then taken to a hospital for further treatment. Details on their conditions were not released.
The warden said the inmates were identified and removed to the restricted housing unit.
The jail will remain in lock down until further notice, the warden said. However, the jail is accepting new inmates.
Allegheny County police are investigating the incident.
TRENDING NOW:
- Engine thrown from car, driver rescued after crash into utility pole
- 911 call released from night of Demi Lovato’s apparent overdose
- Warning: Update your cell phone now to close a door hackers can use to get your info
- VIDEO: Lemieux lists massive Quebec estate for $22 million
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}