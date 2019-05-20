  • Arrest made in stabbing at Fox Chapel Yacht Club

    Updated:

    FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - An arrest has been made in a early Sunday morning stabbing at the Fox Chapel Yacht Club.

    Police said they were called to the yacht club around 3:13 a.m. 

    When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.  CLICK HERE to find out how. 

    He was transported to a local hospital.

    Allegheny County police investigated and determined that Christopher Schmeider, 28, was the person responsible for the stabbing, which happened during an argument.

    Schmeider was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he's awaiting arraignment on aggravated assault charges. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories