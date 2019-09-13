3 people facing charges after Butler drug raid

BUTLER, Pa. - Three people are facing charges after a drug raid in the city of Butler, according to police.
Drug agents descended on a home on East Locust Street on Wednesday.
According to police paperwork, they found and arrested three people inside: Aaron Baysek, who lives at the home; Shane Overton, an alleged drug dealer; and Lea Hein, who was wanted on an out-of-state drug-related warrant.
Inside the home, agents said they seized crack cocaine and heroin that might be laced with fentanyl.
Detectives believe the three were making and selling drugs out of the home.
