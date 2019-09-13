PITTSBURGH - Messages were sent throughout a local school district Friday afternoon after two tips about a possible threat to a football game were received and investigated.
Officials with the Fox Chapel Area School District said the state's reporting system received tips saying a student had threatened to commit an act of violence at the game. The message also said rumors about the threats were circulating on social media.
The message said police investigated the threats and found them to not be credible.
School officials said there will be increased security at the football game tonight.
This follows a shooting at a football game in Jeannette where one man was killed and threats issued against West Mifflin's football game, too.
