3 people taken to hospital after townhouse fire

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. - Three people have been taken to a hospital following a house fire in North Fayette Township, according to 911 dispatchers.
The fire broke out at a home in the 1900 block of Timberglen Drive Saturday morning.
Firefighters told Channel 11 the fire started in the upstairs bedroom.
The fire is now under control.
One of the victims was treated for smoke inhalation.
The fire marshal is investigating.
