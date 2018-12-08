  • 3 people taken to hospital after townhouse fire

    Updated:

    NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. - Three people have been taken to a hospital following a house fire in North Fayette Township, according to 911 dispatchers.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    The fire broke out at a home in the 1900 block of Timberglen Drive Saturday morning.

    Firefighters told Channel 11 the fire started in the upstairs bedroom. 

    The fire is now under control. 

    One of the victims was treated for smoke inhalation. 

    The fire marshal is investigating. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories