HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A parking dispute likely led to a shooting that left one man dead and another man wounded Thursday afternoon in Homestead, according to police.

Neil Chandler, 42, is suspected of shooting the men just before 5 p.m. in the area of West Oak Street, authorities said early Friday morning. He was arrested and charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations.

Investigators determined the two victims, 39-year-old Calvin Walker and a 40-year-old, were together when they were shot by Chandler.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. Walker died from his injuries. The 40-year-old victim was treated and released.

Officers from several neighboring communities responded to the shooting. At several different points, officers had their guns drawn and pointed toward a house.

Homestead Police Chief Jeffrey DeSimone said a man they wanted to question was hiding out nearby.

“We had information that a possible suspect may have run into a house. We did check one house and led it to another house. Blood was on the gate, on the fence. We had information that there was a person in there," DeSimone said.

Officers got on a loudspeaker, telling the man inside to come out. Eventually he did and went straight into a police car.

