Thirty more people have reported salmonella linked to Honey Smacks cereal despite a total recall, the CDC announced Tuesday.
Since the problem was first recognized, more than 130 people have become sick, including 36 who required hospitalization.
>>PREVIOUS: Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal salmonella outbreak expands into 19 more states
The illnesses come from 36 different states, including Pennsylvania. The newest cases were in Maine, Delaware and Minnesota.
“Do not eat any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, regardless of package size or best-by date. Check your home for it and throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund,” the CDC advised.
People usually get sick 12 hours to three days after they eat something contaminated. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}