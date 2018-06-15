  • Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal under recall over salmonella contamination fears

    By: WSBTV.com

    Updated:
    ATLANTA -

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to a popular children’s cereal.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The CDC has confirmed 73 salmonella cases in 31 states    linked to 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.

    Consumers who ate the contaminated cereal started reporting illnesses on dates ranging from March 3, 2018, to May 28, 2018, the agency said. 

    The recalled cereal has a “best if used by” date from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019. The “best if used by” date is on the box top.

    If you have the cereal in your home, the CDC says: 

    • Throw out the cereal or return it for a refund. 
    • If you store cereal in a container without the packaging and don’t remember the brand or type, throw it away.
    • Thoroughly wash the container with warm, soapy water before using it again to remove harmful germs that could contaminate other food.

    Salmonella sickens most people within 12 to 72 hours after infection. Most victims recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and might be more severe.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal under recall over salmonella contamination fears

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bill Cosby sacks defense team

  • Headline Goes Here

    Areas of Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory for high-level bacteria

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steve Scalise plays in Congressional softball game one year after shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michael Jackson's daughter cleans defaced star on Hollywood Walk of Fame