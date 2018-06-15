Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal under recall over salmonella contamination fears

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to a popular children’s cereal.
The CDC has confirmed 73 salmonella cases in 31 states linked to 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.
OUTBREAK: An outbreak of 73 Salmonella infections from 31 states has been linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Do not eat recalled cereal. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. https://t.co/G5WyEiWp5A pic.twitter.com/YjqMTJbQYx— CDC (@CDCgov) June 15, 2018
Consumers who ate the contaminated cereal started reporting illnesses on dates ranging from March 3, 2018, to May 28, 2018, the agency said.
The recalled cereal has a “best if used by” date from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019. The “best if used by” date is on the box top.
If you have the cereal in your home, the CDC says:
- Throw out the cereal or return it for a refund.
- If you store cereal in a container without the packaging and don’t remember the brand or type, throw it away.
- Thoroughly wash the container with warm, soapy water before using it again to remove harmful germs that could contaminate other food.
Salmonella sickens most people within 12 to 72 hours after infection. Most victims recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and might be more severe.
