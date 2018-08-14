WAYNESBURG, Pa. - Four State Correctional Institution Greene employees were taken to a hospital for treatment after being exposed to an unknown substance, according to prison officials.
The corrections officers were searching an inmate's property around 7 p.m. when they began to feel ill.
Prison officials followed protocol and called for hazmat assistance.
“Our corrections officers' safety is extremely important to us," said SCI Greene Superintendent Robert Gilmore. "The fact that these officers came in contact with a substance that may have made them ill is something we do not take lightly.”
The entire prison is now locked down, and officials are working closely with state police.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man struck by lightning in Pittsburgh park, in critical condition
- Hail, flooding strike western Pa. as strong storms linger
- Police seek woman charged with homicide in toddler's death
- VIDEO: Boa constrictor found under car hood
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}