0 4 people dead, including gunman, in State College shootings

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - UPDATE 2:38 p.m. 1/25 - At a news conference Friday afternoon, investigators confirmed one of two people wounded in the shooting at the hotel bar in State College had died.

Steven Beachy died at the hospital, officials said. His father, Dean Beachy, was shot and killed at P.J. Harrigan's Bar & Grill Thursday night.

Beachy's death brings the death toll to four, including the alleged gunman, Jordan Witmer.

A woman who was shot at the bar is being treated at a Pittsburgh hospital, investigators said.

According to officials, Witmer did not have any ties to the 83-year-old man he shot and killed at a home not far from the bar. They believe he kicked in the door of the home looking for a place to hide.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A gunman opened fire at a hotel bar in central Pennsylvania, killing a man and wounding two other people, then broke into a home where he fatally shot another man before killing himself, authorities said.

The initial shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Thursday at P.J. Harrigan's Bar & Grill in State College, about two miles from Penn State University's main campus.

Jordan Witmer, 21, of Bellefonte, shot and killed Dean Beachy, 62, of Millersburg, Ohio, at the bar, authorities said. He also wounded another man as well as a woman he apparently had been in a relationship with.

Witmer then drove away from the bar and later broke into a home, where he fatally shot homeowner George McCormick, 83, before turning the gun on himself.

The two people wounded at the bar remained hospitalized Friday in critical condition. Their names and further details about their injuries were not released.

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers called the shootings "an isolated incident," adding that investigators were trying to determine if Witmer knew either of the men he fatally shot.

No other injuries were reported in either shooting.

