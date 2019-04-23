BADEN, Pa. - Four people were killed Sunday night in a wrong-way crash on Route 65 in Baden, officials confirmed Monday morning.
The driver of a Jeep was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 65 when it struck a car head-on shortly before 11 p.m., investigators said.
Related Headlines
The Jeep’s driver, identified as 41-year-old Denise Feathers of Baden, died in the crash. She did not have any passengers.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Beaver County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle, a Lincoln sedan, were killed. They have been identified as Bryan Highfield, 34, of Ambridge, James E. Williams Jr., 37, of Midland and Dana Marie McCandless, 35, of Beaver Falls. A female passenger who was in the back seat of the car was taken to a hospital.
The crash had Route 65 closed in both directions between Merchant Street and Logan Lane. Route 65 completely reopened by 5:30 a.m.
Police said they do not believe Feathers was speeding at the time of the crash, and they believe she passed at least two cars in the wrong direction before coliding with the Lincoln.
Beaver County Pathways will be offering crisis counseling services to anyone affected at the following times. You can also call 724-385-0588.
- Tuesday: 5p-8p
- Wednesday: 12p-3p
- Thursday: 6p-9p
- Friday: 6p-8p
TRENDING NOW:
- Residents out of town when fire destroys their home, damages neighboring home
- Sri Lanka explosions: Easter Sunday blasts at churches, hotels kill dozens
- Man sentenced to 90 days in jail after killing 159 protected birds of prey
- VIDEO: Rezoning vote expected this week on former Trader Horn site in McCandless
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}