Fight over parking spot ends with car buried in snow, police called

PITTSBURGH — With snow piled up on the sides of city streets, parking in Pittsburgh is at a premium.

So, when one woman dug out her son’s car, only for her neighbor to take the spot, she did something drastic and buried the car in snow.

“We dug for two hours straight and, every day, my son’s parking spot was getting taken,” Tikisha Johnson told Channel 11.

She took action and documented on her Facebook page.

“Obviously, I was angry,” Cydney Cooper said. It was her car buried under all that snow.

She says she’s parked in that spot before with no issues and had been parking on the street this week because her apartment building’s lot hadn’t been plowed.

She confronted Tikisha. Then, she called Pittsburgh Police, who helped her dig out.

“I felt that it was important. We’re neighbors. You come and tell me I parked in your spot or a spot you cleared out; I would’ve happily moved. No issue,” Cydney said.

Tikisha posted video of the dig to Facebook. Her series of posts garnered hundreds of thousands of views and hundreds of comments.

She believes Cydney should be thanking her.

“I feel if this wouldn’t have happened, she would still be taking my son’s parking spot,” she said.

“What led to my parking lot being cleared out was me calling my landlord and letting him know about the situation,” Cydney said.

We asked Tikisha if she is the hero of this story.

“Yep. The hero,” she responded.

Her neighbor doesn’t share that opinion.

“You know, it depends on who you think is a hero. If that’s what baby girl felt like she had to do, God Bless her,” Cydney said.

Channel 11 also asked Tikisha if she would do it again. She said “possibly.”

We did reach out to Pittsburgh Police about the incident but have not heard back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group