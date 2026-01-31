Pittsburgh fashion community remembers woman who died after crashing into Mon River

PITTSBURGH — Investigators said Jacinta Stevens was the woman who died after her vehicle crashed into the Mon River on Thursday.

Friday, Mayor Corey O’Connor confirmed Jacinta Stevens worked for the city housing authority.

She was also a model and a Pittsburgh fashion designer is remembering her.

“She was beautiful, inside and out and she’s gonna be really missed by so many,” said Eva Dixon.

Pittsburgh-based fashion designer Eva Dixon owns “I Do Designs By Eva.” She worked with runway model Jacinta Stevens for 3 years. She says she just spoke to Stevens two days ago about an upcoming modeling gig in New York City.

“She was excited. She was like, ‘Oh yes, I can’t wait yes, send me the details!” Dixon said.

The 31-year-old who lived in the West End posted a video to her social media where you can see her modeling.

“She’s always funny, really cute. She was the life of the party, you know. In so many ways, she was just a good friend for many of the models who were just starting out,” Dixon explained.

Dixon says Stevens was a sweet and loving person who always wanted to give back.

“There’s so much emotion going on right now with the fact that she’s a big loss to our community and my prayers go out to the family in general. It’s really sad to see that we’ve lost somebody that was going to do great things,” she said.

Dixon says she plans to honor Stevens’s legacy.

“I’ve been giving it a lot of thought today that I would like to do a scholarship or something in her name,” Dixon said.

Dixon says Stevens was an inspiration and that her passing is a huge loss to the Pittsburgh modeling community.

