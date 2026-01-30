Police chase breaks out after attempted robbery at Waffle House in Washington County

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police chase broke out on I-70 after an attempted robbery at Waffle House in Washington County.

Washington County dispatchers said police were called to the restaurant on the 200 block of Murtland Avenue in South Strabane Township at 12:48 p.m. on Friday for reports of a robbery attempt.

Reports of a police chase beginning on I-70 came in just moments later.

The chase was terminated in Washington County at 1:40 p.m.

At this time, it is unclear if the pursuit picked back up in a nearby community.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police to try to learn more. Check back in for more updates.

