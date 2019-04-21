  • Residents out of town when fire destroys their home, damages neighboring home

    Updated:

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - The two adults who lived in the house that was destroyed and were unaccounted for are out of town in Ohio.

    Photos: Fire destroys 1 home, damages another

    A second house on 1st Street in North Versailles was badly damaged. Three kids and two adults live there. 

    They are the ones who saw the fire next door and were out of the house when firefighters arrived.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    There were water issues initially and firefighters had to tap into another hydrant.

    The fire marshal is now investigating.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories