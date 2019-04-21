NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - The two adults who lived in the house that was destroyed and were unaccounted for are out of town in Ohio.
A second house on 1st Street in North Versailles was badly damaged. Three kids and two adults live there.
They are the ones who saw the fire next door and were out of the house when firefighters arrived.
There were water issues initially and firefighters had to tap into another hydrant.
The fire marshal is now investigating.
Lots of smoke at this house fire in @NV_Police #NorthVersailles #Wilmerding Two homes currently burning yet under control. Updates with @WPXI_Lori on #WPXI #PCNC pic.twitter.com/5aeOgZap60— Gigi (@wpxigigi) April 21, 2019
