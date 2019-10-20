DUQUESNE, Pa. - Four people were shot in a Duquesne neighborhood, according to police.
Duquesne police confirmed four people were shot in the 600 block of Priscilla Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday.
According to a release from Allegheny County officials, three of the victims were found on the front porch of a home in the 600 block of Priscilla Avenue.
Police said a fourth person was shot farther down the street. Three of the victims were men – ages 25, 27, and 30 – and the fourth was a 27-year-old woman.
Investigators said all four people were taken to the hospital in stable condition, but the 30-year-old man is currently in surgery.
After an initial investigation, police determined that three men inside a blue Ford Fusion drove down Priscilla Avenue and began shooting at the people on the porch. A fourth man was also struck by gunfire.
Detectives are still trying to identify the suspected shooters, and the motive is unknown at this point.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police.
