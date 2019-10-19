  • Local football player, who has Down syndrome, scores memorable touchdown on senior night

    LAWRENCE CO., Pa. - A local high school football player had a senior night to remember on Friday.

    Neshannock was up big over Western Beaver late in the fourth quarter, which presented the perfect moment for senior Jeremy Nativio.

    In the final minute of his team’s 36-0 win, Nativio – who has Down syndrome – entered the game, took a handoff and scored on a 34-yard run, according to Channel 11 News exchange partner Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

    The stadium went wild, and the entire Neshannock sideline met “Boomer,” as he is more commonly referred to, for a celebration in the end zone.

    Western Beaver coach Derek Moye told The Trib his team learned Boomer was entering the game late in the fourth quarter and felt it was the right thing to do to help him have a memorable moment.

    Neshannock coach Frank Mozzocio said he was thankful for Moye’s gesture.

    “That was classy of them to let Jeremy get in the game and get a touchdown on senior night,” Mozzocio told The Trib. “I appreciate that from Coach Moye and his players. That was first class all the way.”

