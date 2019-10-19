LAWRENCE CO., Pa. - A local high school football player had a senior night to remember on Friday.
Neshannock was up big over Western Beaver late in the fourth quarter, which presented the perfect moment for senior Jeremy Nativio.
>>RELATED: SKYLIGHTS 2019: Week 8 high school football scores
In the final minute of his team’s 36-0 win, Nativio – who has Down syndrome – entered the game, took a handoff and scored on a 34-yard run, according to Channel 11 News exchange partner Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Boomer TD pic.twitter.com/4Dw7lyDa15— Craig Nuzzo (@craig_nuzzo) October 19, 2019
The stadium went wild, and the entire Neshannock sideline met “Boomer,” as he is more commonly referred to, for a celebration in the end zone.
Western Beaver coach Derek Moye told The Trib his team learned Boomer was entering the game late in the fourth quarter and felt it was the right thing to do to help him have a memorable moment.
Neshannock coach Frank Mozzocio said he was thankful for Moye’s gesture.
“That was classy of them to let Jeremy get in the game and get a touchdown on senior night,” Mozzocio told The Trib. “I appreciate that from Coach Moye and his players. That was first class all the way.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Hold the liquor: Sober bars growing in Pittsburgh
- Road closures, security measures announced ahead of President Trump's visit to Pittsburgh
- Lost Pacific Crest Trail hiker rescued in snowstorm
- VIDEO: Thieves targeting catalytic converters from vehicles for huge profit
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}