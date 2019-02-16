McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Five cars were involved in a crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge Friday night.
According to police, the crash happened around 9 p.m.
Police confirm two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, two others were also hospitalized in serious condition. A total of nine people were involved.
McKees Rocks: Multi-vehicle crash with injuries - McKees Rocks Bridge; responders on scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 16, 2019
The bridge was closed for nearly six hours.
Channel 11 is working to find out if police have determined a cause for the crash.
