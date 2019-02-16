  • 4 people taken to hospital after 5-car crash on McKees Rocks Bridge

    McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Five cars were involved in a crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge Friday night.

    According to police, the crash happened around 9 p.m.

    Police confirm two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, two others were also hospitalized in serious condition. A total of nine people were involved.

    The bridge was closed for nearly six hours. 

    Channel 11 is working to find out if police have determined a cause for the crash.

