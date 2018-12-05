  • 4 sentenced to prison in fatal 2017 shooting of Ben Avon teenager

    Updated:

    Four people were sentenced to prison Wednesday in connection with the January 2017 shooting death of a Ben Avon teenager in a dispute over a bong.

    Gregg Scholze shot Kyle Stauber while fleeing Stauber’s home after taking a video game system, cellphone and cigarettes during a home invasion. He pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and a firearms charge for a sentence of 15-30 years in prison, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

    RELATED: ‘Was it worth it?' Girlfriend of teen shot while chasing intruders speaks out

    Stauber, 18, chased Scholze and three other people out of his home with a baseball bat when Scholze opened fire. Stauber identified Scholze as the shooter to a responding police officer before dying at a hospital.

    John Pignanelli, who was with Scholze during the robbery, pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy, and will serve a prison sentence of 7-16 years.

    Kayla Naper and Daijon Arnett, who were also involved, each pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy and sentenced to 3 1/2-7 years in prison.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories