  4 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Babcock Boulevard

    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A three-vehicle crash Tuesday night had part of Babcock Boulevard in Shaler Township shut down for hours.

    The crash was reported about 10:30 p.m. on the stretch of Babcock Boulevard between Evergreen and Church avenues, according to Shaler police.

    Four people were taken to hospitals, officials said.

    One person needed to be pulled from the wreckage, the Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company tweeted.

    Babcock Boulevard did not reopen until about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

