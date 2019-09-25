SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A three-vehicle crash Tuesday night had part of Babcock Boulevard in Shaler Township shut down for hours.
The crash was reported about 10:30 p.m. on the stretch of Babcock Boulevard between Evergreen and Church avenues, according to Shaler police.
Four people were taken to hospitals, officials said.
One person needed to be pulled from the wreckage, the Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company tweeted.
Babcock Boulevard did not reopen until about 3 a.m. Wednesday.
260/259 rescue on the scene of a 3-vehicle crash w/ entrapment in the 1800 blk of Babcock Blvd in Shaler. 260 rescue extricated 1 victim from the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/WkKKnduujm— Cherry City Fire (@CherryCityFire) September 25, 2019
