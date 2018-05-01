PITTSBURGH - A Port Authority of Allegheny County bus filled with passengers was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in downtown Pittsburgh.
Officials said about 20 people were on board the bus when it collided with a car about 11 a.m. at 6th Street and Bigelow Boulevard.
Four people were taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Officials said the driver of the car will be cited.
We’re heading to the scene as we work to learn what caused the crash for Channel 11 News at Noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- At least 10 injured when huge tree falls into middle school softball game
- Working meth lab found at apartment building, 1 arrested
- 8-year-old boy dies at soccer practice
- RAW VIDEO: Giant tree falls at Northgate baseball field
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}