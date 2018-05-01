  • 4 taken to hospital after Port Authority bus, car collide downtown

    PITTSBURGH - A Port Authority of Allegheny County bus filled with passengers was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in downtown Pittsburgh.

    Officials said about 20 people were on board the bus when it collided with a car about 11 a.m. at 6th Street and Bigelow Boulevard.

    Four people were taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

    Officials said the driver of the car will be cited.

