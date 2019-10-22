HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - About 400 customers are without gas Tuesday morning in the Hempfield Township area, according to a spokesperson for Peoples Gas.
A valve was closed about 9 p.m. Monday during equipment repair that was being done by a supplier to the gas company, the spokesperson said.
Peoples Gas crews will be going to the affected homes and businesses Tuesday to restore service.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to find out how soon customers can expect gas to be restored. She’s LIVE from the Breaking News Desk on Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}