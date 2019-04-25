The FBI will return the 400-year-old Geneva Bible on Thursday.
The Bible was among more than 300 rare books, maps, plate books, atlases and more that were discovered missing from the Carnegie Library last year.
A former archivist at the library and a rare book dealer are accused of stealing more than $8 million of those books.
The FBI says the Bible published in 1615 was traced to the American Pilgrim Museum in Leiden, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) from Amsterdam.
That museum's director worked with Dutch police to return the Bible to the United States. It will be returned to the Carnegie Library.
