$521 million up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing

The winning numbers from Friday’s Mega Millions drawing are in.
Here are the winning numbers: 59, 46, 28, 11, 31, Gold Megaball 1
ORIGINAL STORY:
Over a half a billion dollars is up for grabs in Friday's Mega Millions drawing.
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed from $502 million to $521 million ahead of Friday night's drawing as more players bought tickets.
It's the nation's 10th largest lottery jackpot. No one has matched all six numbers drawn since January.
If you win, the Pennsylvania Lottery encourages you do the following:
- Sign your winning ticket and keep it in a secure place (such as a bank deposit box) until you're ready to visit Pennsylvania Lottery headquarters to file a claim.
- Do not feel rushed. In Pennsylvania, winning tickets may be claimed up to one year from the drawing date. One past jackpot winner in Pennsylvania waited 100 days to claim.
- Hire financial and legal counsel to help plan next steps, such as choosing between the annuity prize (an initial payment, plus 29 annual payments) or the one-time, cash prize.
- If claiming the annuity, be prepared to list your beneficiaries in the event that the scheduled payments exceed your lifetime.
- When ready to claim the jackpot, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 so that employees can address any remaining questions you might have and be prepared to greet you.
Two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold in Pennsylvania since 2010.
The $521 million figure refers to the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. The cash option would pay $317 million.
Tickets will be sold in Pennsylvania until 9:59 p.m. Friday. Each ticket costs $2.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
