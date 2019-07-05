NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A 6-year-old girl was hit by a stray firework in New Castle.
She was rushed to the hospital, according to 911 dispatchers in Lawrence County.
One witness told Channel 11 it was a very chaotic situation.
