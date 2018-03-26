  • $7 million improvement project begins along busy road in West Mifflin

    Updated:

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Drivers who travel on Route 837 from West Mifflin into Duquesne will notice some changes starting Monday. 

    Lanes along the busy road have been blocked.  It's the first step in a $7.08 million improvement project.

    Related Headlines

    The lane closures are expected to last into mid-June, which could impact traffic into Kennywood.

    There are a number of upgrades to the busy roadway, and WPXI's Gabriella DeLuca is talking to drivers who say they’re prepared to deal with changes for Channel 11 News at Noon. 

    WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

    Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    $7 million improvement project begins along busy road in West Mifflin

  • Headline Goes Here

    Traffic restrictions on Greenfield Bridge start Monday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officers arrest two wanted men at same Duquesne bar

  • Headline Goes Here

    22 arrests in 2 weeks of patrons leaving after-hours club

  • Headline Goes Here

    City suing its own redevelopment authority to regain control of…