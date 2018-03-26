$7 million improvement project begins along busy road in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Drivers who travel on Route 837 from West Mifflin into Duquesne will notice some changes starting Monday.
Lanes along the busy road have been blocked. It's the first step in a $7.08 million improvement project.
Related Headlines
The lane closures are expected to last into mid-June, which could impact traffic into Kennywood.
There are a number of upgrades to the busy roadway, and WPXI's Gabriella DeLuca is talking to drivers who say they’re prepared to deal with changes for Channel 11 News at Noon.
WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Father remembers man killed after being dragged by van; kidney donated to childhood friend
- Hotline used to make threats of shooting against Hempfield Area HS
- College student seriously injured while on spring break in Cancun
- VIDEO: Pennsylvania School District Arms Students and Teachers with Rocks
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}