  • Hotline used to make threats of shooting against Hempfield Area HS

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A student is facing charges for making several threats against Hempfield Area High School using the Safe Schools Hotline, authorities said.

    Pennsylvania State Police said three threats were sent to the hotline stating that a gun would be brought to the school on Monday.

    Related Headlines

    The threats referenced shooting up teachers and students, except for two “because they are hot,” police said.

    Daniela Kendra, 18, is charged with making terroristic threats, criminal use of a communication facility, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hotline used to make threats of shooting against Hempfield Area HS

  • Headline Goes Here

    Shaler police investigating social media threat against school district

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police on high-alert ahead of unsanctioned IUPatty's Day event

  • Headline Goes Here

    Synthetic drug shipments from China to Swissvale seized by agents

  • Headline Goes Here

    Threat including hit list turns buses around, closes Hempfield Area HS