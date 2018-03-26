GREENSBURG, Pa. - A student is facing charges for making several threats against Hempfield Area High School using the Safe Schools Hotline, authorities said.
Pennsylvania State Police said three threats were sent to the hotline stating that a gun would be brought to the school on Monday.
The threats referenced shooting up teachers and students, except for two “because they are hot,” police said.
Daniela Kendra, 18, is charged with making terroristic threats, criminal use of a communication facility, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
