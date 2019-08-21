PITTSBURGH - An 8-year-old boy and a 17-year-old were shot in McKees Rocks Tuesday night.
The younger boy was standing outside a party on Locust Street at about 9:30 p.m. when a stray bullet hit him, according to police.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories in Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
It happened not far from the McKees Rocks Police Department, near the Hays Manor apartment complex.
Police believe the teenager was targeted in the shooting.
Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.
McKees Rocks neighbors are scared after 8 & 17-year olds were hit by bullets. Police believe teen was targeted but boy was not. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/kwcMMOJGYt— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) August 21, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Soon-to-be brides out of a reception venue after facility abruptly closes
- State asks Kennywood why they keep closing The Steel Curtain
- Bungee cord snaps on slingshot ride at Florida adventure park
- VIDEO: Neighbors say they're being overrun by rats
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}