Abandoned dog found with foot rotted away; humane officials seeking answers

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - After a neglected dog’s foot was found to have rotted away, the Beaver County Humane Society is looking for information on who abandoned the Yorkie terrier mix.
The dog was abandoned at the edge of a wooded area off Old Brodhead Road and found Tuesday, according to the humane society.
It was initially thought that the dog’s rear left leg was broken, but while a team spent over two hours shaving the fur off his body, it was discovered that his foot had rotted away, officials said.
“We believe that his matted fur cut off the blood supply to the foot and it was decaying,” Susan Salyards, BCHS executive director, said in a news release.
Officials said the dog is on his way to recovery and is starting to come out of his shell.
“It would have taken months for this poor soul to have become this matted,” Salyards said. “It is heartbreaking for all our staff to see such a sad case; this unfortunate dog has been in pain and suffering for some time.”
