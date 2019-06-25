  • AC units used to get into some homes amid break-ins in local community

    BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. - A handful of house break-ins have hit the Blairsville area over the last few days.

    Police say on at least two occasions, the suspect has pushed in or taken out the air conditioning units to get inside the houses.

    Police say the suspect has been caught on video rummaging through one victim's house for 20 minutes.

