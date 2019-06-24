  • Undercover officers may be getting drunk on the job, Target 11 discovers

    PITTSBURGH - Target 11 has uncovered new proof that some Pittsburgh police officers could be getting drunk on the job.

    Investigative report Rick Earle was looking deeper into a recent fight between undercover officers and a motorcycle gang at Kopy's bar on the South Side when he learned about other instances of undercover officers racking up huge bills at bars.

    Earle is looking into some of the tabs rung up by officers, and just where they happened plus talking to Mayor Bill Peduto about the discover for Channel 11 News at 6.

    The city was prepared to fire the officers involved in the Kopy's fight until this new information came to light.

