ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with stabbing a 14-year-old in the chest in Aliquippa.
It happened inside an apartment along Superior Avenue.
Police said the stabbing was so bad, the boy's grandmother wasn't sure if he was going to survive.
The aspect of the stabbing police still haven't figured out, on 11 News at 6 p.m.
