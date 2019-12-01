  • PA Game Commission responds to disturbing alleged animal cruelty hunting video

    BROOKVILLE, Pa. - A video being circulated on social media shows two males allegedly beating and killing a deer that was injured near Brookville, Pennsylvania over the weekend.

    Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission said they are aware of the alleged incident and are investigating.

    In a social media post, the agency said "the conduct portrayed in the video is reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law. Pennsylvania State Game Wardens are currently investigating the matter."

    A Change.org petition was also started in response to the alleged acts. As of 12:49 p.m., there were 9,920 signatures out of 10,000 asked for.

