BROOKVILLE, Pa. - A video being circulated on social media shows two males allegedly beating and killing a deer that was injured near Brookville, Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission said they are aware of the alleged incident and are investigating.
In a social media post, the agency said "the conduct portrayed in the video is reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law. Pennsylvania State Game Wardens are currently investigating the matter."
A Change.org petition was also started in response to the alleged acts. As of 12:49 p.m., there were 9,920 signatures out of 10,000 asked for.
This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.
