All charges dropped against bikers in South Side brawl with police

PITTSBURGH - All charges have been dropped against members of a motorcycle club involved in a brawl with Pittsburgh police officers last month.
Frank Deluca, 36; Michael Zokaites, 38; Erik Hertzrater, 28; and Bruce Thomas, 61, each faced several charges, including aggravated assault and riot.
The FBI has launched an investigation into the brawl at Kopy's Bar on the South Side, which the bikers and witnesses have said was started by police, who say they were there on undercover drug sting.
The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office withdrew all charges Wednesday.
"This afternoon our office withdrew all charges filed against four individuals in the wake of an altercation inside of Kopy’s Bar on Oct. 12," said DA spokesman Mike Manko. "The withdrawal of the charges was based on evidentiary reasons and issues and our office reserves the option of refiling. Our office wishes to acknowledge the actions of the uniformed officers who responded to the altercation, doing so in a calm and professional manor despite being faced with a chaotic situation."
The next step could be a civil lawsuit against the four officers.
