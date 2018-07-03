Allegheny County assembles landslide task force

The familiar scene of flooding and landslide damage playing out over and over again led Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald to begin looking for solutions to a problem that's plaguing western Pennsylvania.
Fitzgerald recently sat down for an exclusive interview with 11 Investigates to discuss the county's new landslide task force.
The goal is to find ways the county can work with agencies like PennDOT, geologists, developers and the 130 municipalities to deal with the issue.
