  • Allegheny County assembles landslide task force

    Updated:

    The familiar scene of flooding and landslide damage playing out over and over again led Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald to begin looking for solutions to a problem that's plaguing western Pennsylvania.

    Aaron Martin talks with the county executive about how the task force will work and what its goals will be, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    Fitzgerald recently sat down for an exclusive interview with 11 Investigates to discuss the county's new landslide task force.

    The goal is to find ways the county can work with agencies like PennDOT, geologists, developers and the 130 municipalities to deal with the issue.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories