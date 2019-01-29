  • Allegheny County courts shut down ahead of frigid weather

    PITTSBURGH - Anyone with a court date in Allegheny County on Wednesday will have to reschedule.

    President Judge Kim Clark ordered the courts closed because of severe cold weather expected to move into the area.

    In response, the district attorney’s office announced that it also will be closed.

    Anyone scheduled to appear tomorrow will be notified by the prosecutors assigned to their cases, the DA’s office said.

