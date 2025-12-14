City of Pittsburgh to open warming centers on Monday during anticipated arctic blast

PITTSBURGH — Forecasts call for bitterly cold temperatures, and the City of Pittsburgh is responding to keep residents warm.

CitiParks will open five Health Active Living Centers as warming centers on Monday.

The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to use the centers.

Here’s where residents can warm up:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center 745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center 7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208 Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center 720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204 South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center 12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

CitiPark’s five senior centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Recreation centers will be open during these hours:

Ammon (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 AM-9 PM

Monday-Friday: 9 AM-9 PM Arlington (2201 Salisbury Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 10 AM-6 PM

Monday-Friday: 10 AM-6 PM Brookline (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226) Monday-Friday: 9 AM-7 PM

Monday-Friday: 9 AM-7 PM Jefferson (605 Redknap Street, 15212) Monday-Friday: 12 PM-8 PM

Monday-Friday: 12 PM-8 PM Magee (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217) Monday-Friday: 10 AM-8 PM

Monday-Friday: 10 AM-8 PM Ormsby (79 S 22nd Street, 15203) Monday-Friday: 12 PM-8 PM

Monday-Friday: 12 PM-8 PM Paulson (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206) Monday-Friday: 11 AM-7 PM

Monday-Friday: 11 AM-7 PM Warrington (329 Warrington Avenue, 15210) Monday-Friday: 9 AM-7 PM

Monday-Friday: 9 AM-7 PM West Penn (450 30th Street, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 AM-7 PM

