ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - Allegheny County is warning about a phone scam.
The call shows up as coming from the Allegheny County Police Department, but it's not really police; someone spoofed the number.
The caller asks for money for prepaid calling cards and threatens to arrest you if you don't comply.
Allegheny County police said they will never call you for money.
Anyone who has received a call like this from 412-473-1200 is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
