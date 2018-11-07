Allegheny Health Network, WPXI team up for breast cancer screening event

PITTSBURGH - October may be Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but women’s health is important year-round. Doctors say early detection is the best defense against breast cancer.
That’s why Allegheny Health Network and WPXI are teaming up for a walk-in breast cancer screening event Saturday Nov. 10.
No appointment is needed. Simply go to one of seven locations across our area and get your mammogram. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
It must be 12 months since your last mammogram.
Cost of preventative care is covered by most health insurance, but you’re encouraged to check your policy before attending the screening event.
