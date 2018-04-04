  • Allentown drug bust nets drugs, guns, 13 arrests

    Pittsburgh police arrested 13 people, including two juveniles, after a drug bust in Allentown on Tuesday.

    A citizen complaint sparked the investigation, according to a public safety spokeswoman.

    Detectives allegedly found $4,000 worth of marijuana, heroin and crack cocaine in a home in the 600 block of Climax Street, as well as four guns, cash and drug paraphernalia.

    The 11 adults arrested are: Malik Martinez, Edwin Quinones, Rae Kwon Johnson, Orna Calloway, Julyan Richards, Jordan Dennis, Marvin Dennis, Kevin Taylor, Tyonna Harris, Kenneth Gaines and Jose Rivera.

    All face gun and drug charges, the spokeswoman said.

