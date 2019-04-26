  • Person shot in Allentown parking lot

    PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to a hospital after being shot Friday morning in the Allentown section of Pittsburgh.

    The victim was sitting in a parking lot on East Warrington Avenue around 9:30 a.m. when someone came up to the window and opened fire, police said.

    The victim’s condition has not been released.

    Pittsburgh police are investigating.

