PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to a hospital after being shot Friday morning in the Allentown section of Pittsburgh.
The victim was sitting in a parking lot on East Warrington Avenue around 9:30 a.m. when someone came up to the window and opened fire, police said.
Erin Clarke is following the search for the shooter for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
The victim’s condition has not been released.
Pittsburgh police are investigating.
