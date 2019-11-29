PITTSBURGH - Some spent their Black Friday chasing down deals and steals. Others chose a different path: scooping and sealing.
Thousands of volunteers spent the day preparing meal after meal for those less fortunate. It was the third annual Amen for Action event inside the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
HAPPENING NOW:— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) November 29, 2019
The convention center is packed w/ folks prepping meals for the hungry @wpxi pic.twitter.com/lYKk21fQrt
The partnership between Meals of Hope and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank helped prepare more than 1 million meals to send to food pantries around the region.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"You know, what's really cool is: Everyone comes from all over the North Hills, South Hills, different backgrounds, different church affiliations, and everyone comes together for one common cause and it's just really special, definitely a better alternative to shopping," said Aaron Martino, one of the volunteers.
Hundreds of tables were spread out all over the convention center floor for folks to measure out ingredients and prepare the meals.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police pursuit reaches 105 mph through Pittsburgh before troopers can stop driver
- Local theater not allowed to show new Mr. Rogers movie, owner says
- Man, brother shot at by group of teens after catching them burglarizing cars in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Franklin Regional Marching Band performs in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}