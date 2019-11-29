  • Thousands pack convention center to pack meals for the hungry

    PITTSBURGH - Some spent their Black Friday chasing down deals and steals. Others chose a different path: scooping and sealing.

    Thousands of volunteers spent the day preparing meal after meal for those less fortunate. It was the third annual Amen for Action event inside the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

    The partnership between Meals of Hope and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank helped prepare more than 1 million meals to send to food pantries around the region.

    "You know, what's really cool is: Everyone comes from all over the North Hills, South Hills, different backgrounds, different church affiliations, and everyone comes together for one common cause and it's just really special, definitely a better alternative to shopping," said Aaron Martino, one of the volunteers.

    Hundreds of tables were spread out all over the convention center floor for folks to measure out ingredients and prepare the meals.

