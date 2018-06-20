CHARLOTTE, N.C. - American Airlines says it has "stabilized" a computer system that failed at one of its affiliate carriers, causing the cancellation of 2,500 flights over the past week, including some in and out of Pittsburgh.
The failure occurred in computers used to schedule crews for PSA Airlines, which is owned by American and operates many American Eagle regional flights.
"PSA Airlines has stabilized its computer systems and is working to reintroduce flying and get back to regular operations," American said in a news release.
American Airlines said 200 PSA flights were canceled Monday and another 200 flights were canceled Tuesday, following the hundreds of other cancellations since last week.
American said getting back to normal will likely take several days, but officials expect the number of cancellations to drop significantly by Wednesday.
"PSA will operate a reduced scheduled over the next few days as it restores full service. This issue is not affecting any of American’s other regional carriers or mainline flights," said American.
