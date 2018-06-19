0 Man on drugs abandons 4-year-old daughter at Dairy Queen, police say

MONONGAHELA, Pa. - Police said a man who was under the influence of drugs or alcohol took his daughter to a Dairy Queen in Washington County and left her there after getting into a fight with police.

Employees at the ice cream shop called 911 after they believed the girl's father was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Workers said Michael Tatar was making odd statements, was unable to form sentences, nodding off, and was falling asleep while standing at the cash register, according to police.

Employees also told police there was no car seat for the 4-year-old girl.

When troopers showed up, they said Tatar became violent, punching, kicking and even disarming one officer of his Taser before he ran out the door into oncoming traffic and jumped over an embankment, abandoning his daughter at the Dairy Queen.

Police tracked Tatar to a home in New Eagle, where they told Channel 11 his sister lives.

He was found hiding in the attic and according to police, he refused commands to come downstairs, became violent again, fell through the ceiling and was arrested.

Three troopers were hurt in the process of arresting Tatar. One had to be taken to the emergency room and the other two had cuts and scrapes to their arms and legs.

Tatar was also hurt when he fell through the ceiling.

Police were also called in for backup at the hospital when they say he became violent again.

