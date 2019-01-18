Amtrak cancels some service to Pittsburgh due to weekend snowstorm

PITTSBURGH - Amtrak has canceled some trains ahead of the weekend snow storm.
The Keystone and Pennsylvanian services, both of which run through parts of Pennsylvania, are impacted on both Saturday and Sunday.
Keystone Service for Sunday (New York – Philadelphia – Harrisburg): Trains 662, 664, 672, 661, 667, 671 are canceled.
Pennsylvanian service for Sunday (New York – Philadelphia – Harrisburg – Pittsburgh): Trains 42 & 43 are canceled.
CLICK HERE for a full list of canceled/modified Amtrak service for this weekend.
Full service will resume when conditions improve.
