FAYETTE CITY, Pa. - A Fayette City woman is being charged with felony animal cruelty charges after police say she left her dog out for hours in the extreme heat and it died.
Neighbors called 911 after finding the dog dead in the yard.
Tonight on 11 News at 5:30, hear what the dog owner told Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko after being charged.
