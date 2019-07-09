  • Family says baby's life could have been saved if hospital maternity ward was open

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. - It’s only been one week since Uniontown Hospital closed it’s maternity ward, but at least one family is saying the decision has cost their child’s life.

    Women are now being told to go to either Magee Women’s Hospital or WVU Health System, either of which is a 40-minute drive.

    Niya Meyer says her daughter. Ta-sharia, went into labor Saturday morning at 32 weeks and called 911 because she was bleeding. 

    Tonight on 11 News at 6, Meyer explains what happened next and why there could have been a different outcome of Uniontown’s maternity ward were still open.

