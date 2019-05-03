MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An animal hospital in Middlesex Township, Butler County, was evacuated Friday morning.
Officials said a leaking X-ray machine at Twinbrook Animal Clinic on Pittsburgh Road prompted the response of emergency crews.
Further information was not immediately available.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz is at the scene. Look for updates on WPXI.com and Channel 11 News at Noon.
Breaking: Emergency crews at a vet clinic in Middlesex Township. Officials tell us everyone was evacuated from the Twinbrook animal clinic after an x-ray machine started leaking. pic.twitter.com/sC51fbSCJr— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) May 3, 2019
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Butler County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}