PITTSBURGH - Dismissed with prejudice: that's the latest development in the civil lawsuit filed by the family of Antwon Rose against the City of East Pittsburgh and former police Officer Michael Rosfeld.
Rose, who was 17 at the time, ran from a traffic stop after a drive-by shooting in June 2018. He was shot and killed by Rosfeld. Rosfeld was found not guilty in March of criminal homicide.
Despite being acquitted of the homicide charges, the civil lawsuit claimed that Rose's civil rights were ignored.
In June, Rosfeld's attorneys said in court documents that he shot Rose in response to Rose extending his arm toward him in a manner causing him to believe there was a gun.
Fred Rabner, the attorney for Rose's family, disputed that.
“There is no evidence that Antwon Rose II had done anything in the criminal nature,” Rabner said.
Rabner told Channel 11's Rick Earle that the there was a settlement, but would not comment on the details.
"It has been a great honor working towards achieving justice for the family and supporters of Antwon Rose, II. Police brutality is such an important social issue and will take a continued effort by many to bring sufficient light and healing," he said in a statement.
