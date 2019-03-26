0 Mother of Antwon Rose urges students to stay in school following walkout

CLAIRTON, Pa. - Less than a week after the man who killed Antwon Rose was acquitted of murder, the teen's mother continues speaking to students about the importance of staying in school.

Michelle Kenney hasn't spoken publicly much since her son was killed last year, but the message she's sharing with students is one she feels is vital.

"I am Antwon's mom, I will tell you what to do: stay in school. For real, this is the best and safest school for you, for real," Kenney said Tuesday when she spoke with a group of students at Clairton High School.

Download the WPXI News App for the latest reaction and fallout from Michael Rosfeld's acquital

According to school leaders, the second student walkout in as many days was scheduled for Tuesday.

Channel 11 has confirmed that Clairton police are investigating an incident in whicj a man was assaulted Monday by demonstrators who were a part of the Clairton High School walkout. Witnesses tell Channel 11 the man bumped several students with his car and when the driver got out of the car he was attacked. Police say no charges have been filed.

RELATED:

"When I saw what happened when you guys were marching my heart was breaking. It was breaking because I knew it was a situation that could escalate from zero to 100 real quick," Kenney said.

As part of her message, Kenney is telling students that instead of potentially putting themselves in a dangerous situation, they should do the right thing or answer to her.

"If you do decide to that you want to walk out that door at 3 p.m., I will treat you like Antwon. To come on back and sit down, because one moment you miss getting an education is a moment that could cost your life," she said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.